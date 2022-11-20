For many this weekend, the cold damp weather was a cause to get snug in their beds, stay inside and stay warm.
However, on Friday night in DeLeon Plaza, various community members braved the elements to experience something in the name of charity that is at least closer to what those without the luxury of a roof over their heads experience regularly.
The One Night Without a Home event was put on by the Victoria Area Homeless Coalition to raise money for a local nonprofit, the Humility Project, to have warming shelters provided this winter and to raise awareness for the homeless in the Victoria community.
As the night began, the gazebo in the plaza was lit up like a Christmas tree to provide the participants in the event some light for the night.
Everyone there introduced themselves and provided their reasons for participating in the event. Some were there to get a better perspective of what the homeless go through on a daily basis and others were there as show of solidarity with the homeless populations they serve working for nonprofits.
With the evening getting started after everyone introduced themselves, moisture in the air began to whip in with the wind and it soon began to rain as the temperature hovered in the 40s with wind between 10-25 mph throughout the night, chilling the bone.
The energy picked up as Anna Harris, executive director of JUST-US Participatory Defense, and her dog Bo arrived and lightened the mood, but prior to everyone going to sleep, Sarrah Beaver, Victoria Area Homeless Coalition member asked them hypothetical "would you rather" questions that those who are homeless face every day.
The group answered questions such as whether you would give up your dog if it meant having shelter, would you rather sell drugs in order to self-medicate or go to the Gulf Bend regional mental health center and get diagnosed risking potentially getting stigmatized, and many more with their own unique trade-offs.
Most didn't make it through the night between the hard, unforgiving ground, the wet rain that covered the outer edges of the gazebo and the chilling temperatures.
Beaver said she had to go to her car around 3 a.m. as things just got too cold for her and the pain from sleeping on the hard ground just became too much.
"It sucks to sleep outside. It really sucks," Beaver said. "It's not OK that there's people sleeping outside. Those are our neighbors, our community members, our friends. They're not less than anybody else."
Jill Blucher, who works for Mid-Coast Family Services, had to tap out at 4:30 a.m.
No matter how many blankets Blucher used, no matter how she tried to get comfortable, she could never relax between the lights from the gazebo and unfamiliar noises, she said.
"It's hard to relax enough to sleep when surrounded by unfamiliar sounds. I was in the company of people I trust, so I never felt unsafe, but I still heard every rustle of tarp, cough, and footstep," she said. "Imagine being alone or with people, you don't know well and the guard one would have to keep up."
Hours later, she was still tired and sore from the experience, Blucher said.
"I did the sleep out to raise money for warming centers and awareness of what it's like to be on the streets in the Crossroads. It was unfathomably bad," she said. "Seriously, I consider myself a pretty tough lady, and I couldn't make it through the night. We don't let our animals stay out in conditions like that. Why can't we do better for our fellow humans?"
By the end of the night, there were only a handful of people still there to wake at 5:30 p.m. including some who were previously homeless and now living at Promise Pointe, said Karissa Winters, Innovation Collective community lead.
During the night, Winters had to go to the bathroom in one of the nearby Porta Potties and described it like being in Antarctica, noting many of those who are homeless don't have the option of dry blankets, warm clothes or a bathroom to go to during the night.
"We got to come home to our warm bed. I'm always thankful about things that I have like a bed and a roof over my head, but my bed was extra comfortable last night," Winters said. "We get to come home to our bed. How many people tonight were freezing cold and had nowhere to go?"
In total, One Night Without a Home raised more than $2,000 for The Humility Project for warming shelters this winter, Beaver said.
The amount will make a dent this winter, said Kim Pickens, Homeless Coalition member and Humility Project co-founder. She said she hopes it will carry them through, but there is always a need for more. She said if she could, she would open a warming shelter for nights like Friday, but she has to keep it to nights where there is a risk of hypothermia because of resources.
Pickens did the One Night Without a Home event last year and said it wasn't a fun experience for her and she knows that she's fortunate to have a place to go to afterward, but others don't and are forced to make difficult decisions every day.