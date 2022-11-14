The overcast weather fit the somber mood at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church Monday morning, as Victoria mourned the death of 18-year-old Diego Martinez at a funeral Mass.
Martinez, a senior at Victoria West High School, was killed in a car crash on the evening of Nov. 7.
The church was packed with Martinez’s family, friends and loved ones, including classmates and teammates, during the service Monday.
Martinez had served as an altar server at Our Lady of Sorrows.
“When I first met Diego four years ago, he was a lot smaller,” the Rev. Jacob Koether said during the Mass. “I remember him so full of joy, he was one of our altar servers. He was always so faithful.”
Koether remembered the moment when he first heard of the fatal crash.
“There’s so many emotions that you experience like that, in moments where tragedy hits us, and we realize just how fragile our lives are, how short our lives are,” he said. “I can see the family and friends there, supporting each other, praying for each other, grieving with each other.”
Amidst the grief and tears, the sermon reminded the mourners of the belief in hope.
“It can seem like there is no hope now. Where is hope, in moments like this?” he asked. “But I think that’s the very reason why we are here today as Christians in God’s house ... we are here to be reminded of the truth of Jesus Christ and of his good news, that where there is darkness in our life, he can shine light, and where there is despair, he can bring hope, and even when there is death and there is an end, God can open up a way.”
There was hardly an open pew in the church during the Mass. Mourners included the Victoria West High School football team, on which Martinez was an offensive lineman, who wore their jerseys to the funeral.
On Saturday, the team dedicated their bi-district playoff victory to Martinez.
Martinez’s football helmet and jersey, number 78, as well as his saxophone and a Dallas Cowboys jersey, were on display in the church’s lobby. He was also a member of the Band of Warriors, Victoria West’s marching band.
He was also a passionate Cowboys fan, and on Thursday, hundreds of Victoria East and West students wore Cowboys gear to school to remember him.
As the service drew to a close, an altar server carrying a cross proceeded down the church’s aisle, followed by members of the West football team, officers from the Victoria Police Department, and deputies from the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office. Martinez had been a member of Victoria Police Explorer Post #306.
Martinez’s casket followed, escorted by members of the Victoria West band and football team and then followed by all the family, friends and other loved ones who had come to mourn him.
His sister, Juanita Laguna, was among them.
“I’m heartbroken. I just want my brother back,” she said, choking up. “But I know that, sadly, everything happens for a reason, and he touched a lot of lives, and I’ve never seen this church more packed than it was today. And I’m just so grateful for everyone who supported him and loved him and knew him.”