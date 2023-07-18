Long-time Victoria resident and staple of the local community, Albert Totah, died Sunday evening at the age of 94.
Born in Rochester, New York in 1929, Totah’s family moved to Victoria when he was a child and got started in the restaurant business. In the 1930s, Totah’s parents opened the Texaco Inn, a café and drive-in on Main and Rio Grande streets.
In 1952, Totah opened The Corral on Houston Highway, best known for its iconic sign displaying a Native American, which was later damaged by Hurricane Harvey. The Corral closed in 2015 after 62 years.
“People would say … when they drove in and they saw that (sign), they knew they were home,” said Totah’s sister, Jeanette Totah, 90.
A veteran of the Korean War, Totah served in the 40th Infantry Division of the Army as a mess sergeant, preparing meals in the U.S. Army kitchen. For his service, Totah was awarded the Combat Infantryman badge, the Korean Service Medal and two Bronze Stars among other medals.
One friend said Totah would tell stories of sleeping in his cot, M-1 rifle in hand, through cold Korean nights overseas.
In Victoria, Totah served the community in a number of ways, even delivering papers for the Victoria Advocate while a student at Patti Welder High School in the 1940s.
Totah was involved in the Victoria Chamber of Commerce, the health department board of directors and served on the Housing Authority board for 17.
Totah’s daughter, Denise, said he was integral in the origin of a regional chapter of the Texas Restaurant Association. He also helped push efforts to approve liquor by the drink in 1971. TRA named Totah to its hall of honor in 1989 for his years of work, and 10 years later, Victoria honored the businessman with “Albert Totah Day.”
“He loved Victoria,” Jeanette Totah said. “He always did his best to promote everything here.”
Totah’s sister said that he participated in an array of community events and walked in countless town parades of all kinds over the years alongside fellow area veterans.
Close friends are quick to point to his commitment to the area too. Long-time friend and fellow restaurateur, Milton Neitsch, said Totah meant a great deal to Victoria residents and was a man of character.
“He was the most honest man I’ve ever met,” Neitsch said.
Neitsch, 81, said he met Totah in 1960 upon a visit to The Corral. They developed a close friendship for decades to come. The two even had a real estate partnership together, developing the Tanglewood Square complex on Houston Highway, about a block from The Corral.
The former business partner said throughout Totah’s life, he advocated for the restaurant industry in Victoria, which in turn, did much for the area’s economic development.
“Everyone knew who he was because he didn’t take vacations,” Neitsch said. “He worked every day.”
Like Neitsch, Totah’s daughter also said her father was deeply committed to his work.
“Work was his hobby,” she said.
Still, Totah was just as committed to his family. With his wife Gwendolyn who died in 2012, the Totahs had five children, Denise, Stephanie, Cassandra, Lisa and Albert Jr.
“He was an outstanding father,” Neitsch said. “He was loyal to his family and loyal to his business.”