Victoria families can learn about resources available to them and their children at the Region 3 Education Service Center’s Early Childhood Intervention Health Expo on Wednesday.
The expo, which will start at 10 a.m. at the Victoria Community Center, will feature over 50 different organizations from across the Golden Crescent area that offer educational and health services to children.
These services range from mental health organizations to art programs to the Boy and Girl Scouts, as well as the services offered by the ESC’s Early Childhood Intervention program itself.
This program is meant to help kids who face developmental challenges, whether that be from a specific medical diagnosis like cerebral palsy, a hearing or vision problem, or kids who fall behind the CDC’s developmental timeline, according to public outreach specialist Henry Emiliano.
Its staff includes various types of therapists, nurses, case managers, counselors and specialists, and it works to educate parents and families on the resources available to help their child.
“There is so much more that is available to people in this community than they are aware of,” Emiliano said.
Making sure the community is aware of all those resources is one of the main purposes of the health expo, which will be a completely free and family-friendly event.
The Region 3 Early Childhood Intervention program serves 13 counties, including Austin, Calhoun, Colorado, DeWitt, Goliad, Gonzales, Jackson, Karnes, Lavaca, Matagorda, Refugio, Victoria and Wharton counties. When someone qualifies for its services, their care team will be from the same area they live in.
Its services are billed through insurance, but Emiliano said cost would prohibit a family from getting ECI services.
The health expo on Wednesday also will offer opportunities to donate blood starting at 9 a.m., and the first 250 families who attend the expo will get gift bags and the chance to win door prizes.
