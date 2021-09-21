10-chair COVID-19 treatment center opening in Victoria

An antibody infusion center that will provide antibody infusion treatments for COVID-19 patients is opening in Victoria on Wednesday, state and local officials said.
The 10-bed facility will be able to treat about 30 to 40 patients a day. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.
The infusion center, which is opening at the Mitchell Guidance Center, 306 E. Commercial St., will treat community members who have tested positive for COVID-19 but do not yet require hospitalization and are not receiving supplemental oxygen, according to a news release from Victoria's Office of Emergency Management.
Patients must also be within 10 days of symptom onset to be eligible, and must also have a doctor's referral. However, those without insurance or a primary care physician are encouraged to call the center for more information, according to the news release.
To contact the center, call 361-648-5732 or 361-648-5741.
Monoclonal antibodies, the treatment administered at the center, can help prevent patients with COVID-19 from becoming sicker and requiring hospital care. The treatment, which is produced by Regeneron, an American pharmaceutical company, is intended to keep community members from becoming sicker and requiring hospitalization, which could help preserve hospital best for the most ill patients.
Monoclonal antibodies received emergency approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in February.
According to Houston Methodist Hospital, the antibodies are designed to recognize the spike protein on the outer shell of COVID-19, making it harder for the virus to attach and gain entry into human cells.
Texas officials have now opened 17 infusion centers in communities statewide, with more expected to open soon, according to a news release from Gov. Greg Abbott.
Therapeutic COVID-19 treatments are also available at several local private healthcare providers, including Citizens Medical Center, DeTar Hospital Navarro and Victoria ER, according to the Texas Department of Emergency Management.
