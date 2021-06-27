COVID-19

The Texas Department of Health and Human Services and the Victoria County Public Health Department reported 10 new COVID-19 cases and three new recoveries from the disease Saturday in the Crossroads.

The 10 new cases were all reported in Wharton County, along with one recovery. Two recoveries were reported in Refugio County.

The Victoria County Public Health Department did not publish daily COVID-19 totals Sunday.

On Saturday, 17 COVID-19 patients occupied 2.76% of 615 staffed hospital beds in Victoria’s trauma service area, which includes Victoria, Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson and Lavaca counties, according to the state health department. State hospitalization data is delayed one day.

Area hospitals reported 265 empty hospital beds and 24 empty beds in intensive care units, according to state data.

For any questions about COVID-19 data, please reach out to the newsroom by sending an email to deliverydesk@vicad.com.

Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county - June 27, 2021

County Total (+New) Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 2,463 2,426 25
DeWitt 1,981 1,904 61
Goliad 487 470 15
Jackson 1,863 1,830 31
Lavaca 2,508 2,425 76
Matagorda 4,267 4,151 114
Refugio 686 661 (+2) 23
Victoria 9,267 9,030 226
Wharton 4,275 (+10) 4,144 (+1) 117
9-County total 27,797 (+10) 27,041 (+3) 688

