The Texas Department of Health and Human Services and the Victoria County Public Health Department reported 25 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths Tuesday in the Crossroads.

The deaths were reported in Victoria and Goliad counties, according to state data.

On Monday, 27 COVID-19 patients occupied 4.72% of 572 staffed hospital beds in Victoria’s trauma service area, which includes Victoria, Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson and Lavaca counties, according to the state health department. State hospitalization data is delayed one day.

Area hospitals reported 182 empty hospital beds and 20 empty beds in intensive care units, according to state data.

Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county - June 15, 2021

County Total (+New) Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 2,471 (+7) 2,411 25
DeWitt 1,981 (+1) 1,905 60
Goliad 487 (+1) 461 15
Jackson 1,874 1,826 31
Lavaca 2,519 (+1) 2,436 76
Matagorda 4,248 4,131 114
Refugio 685 655 23
Victoria 9,235 (+15) 8,968 222
Wharton 4,236 4,114 117
9-County total 27,736 (+25) 26,907 683

For any questions about COVID-19 data, please reach out to the newsroom by sending an email to deliverydesk@vicad.com.

