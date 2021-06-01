Victoria County reported 29 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths from the respiratory disease on Tuesday, according to local and state numbers.
The Texas Department of Health and Human Services did not report new COVID-19 cases or deaths in Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca, Refugio, Lavaca, Wharton and Matagorda counties Tuesday.
On Monday, 38 COVID-19 patients occupied 6.14% of 619 staffed hospital beds in Victoria’s trauma service area, which includes Victoria, Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson and Lavaca counties, according to the state health department. State hospitalization data is delayed one day.
Area hospitals reported 257 empty hospital beds and 21 empty beds in the intensive care units, according to state data.
Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county -June 1, 2021
|County
|Total (+New)
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|Calhoun
|2,402 (+0)
|2,347
|25
|DeWitt
|1,927 (+0)
|1,848
|59
|Goliad
|478 (+0)
|449
|13
|Jackson
|1,857 (+0)
|1,814
|31
|Lavaca
|2,510 (+0)
|2,423
|76
|Matagorda
|4,218 (+0)
|4,085
|114
|Refugio
|678 (+0)
|644
|23
|Victoria
|9,134 (+29)
|8,827
|218
|Wharton
|4,200 (+0)
|4,069
|116
|9-County total
|27,404 (+29)
|26,494
|675
