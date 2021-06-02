COVID-19

A total of 37 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Crossroads Wednesday, according to local and state numbers.

The Texas Department of Health and Human Services did not report new COVID-19 deaths in Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca, Refugio, Lavaca, Victoria, Wharton and Matagorda counties.

On Tuesday, 36 COVID-19 patients occupied 6% of 601 staffed hospital beds in Victoria’s trauma service area, which includes Victoria, Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson and Lavaca counties, according to the state health department. State hospitalization data is delayed one day.

Area hospitals reported 239 empty hospital beds and 20 empty beds in the intensive care units, according to state data.

Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county - June 2, 2021

County Total (+New) Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 2,419 (+17) 2,355 25
DeWitt 1,929 (+2) 1,850 59
Goliad 480 (+2) 454 13
Jackson 1,858 (+0) 1,815 31
Lavaca 2,512 (+2) 2,426 76
Matagorda 4,221 (+3) 4,094 114
Refugio 678 (+0) 645 23
Victoria 9,139 (+5) 8,843 218
Wharton 4,205 (+5) 4,076 116
9-County total 27,441 (+37) 26,494 675

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.