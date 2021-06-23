COVID-19

The Texas Department of Health and Human Services and the Victoria County Public Health Department reported eight new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths from the disease Wednesday in the Crossroads.

Cases from Lavaca, Calhoun, Jackson and DeWitt counties were removed from the state’s cumulative total in an effort to remove duplicates, according to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services.

According to state data, 52 cases were removed from the nine counties covered in the Advocate’s COVID-19 updates.

On Tuesday, 19 COVID-19 patients occupied 3.22% of 591 staffed hospital beds in Victoria’s trauma service area, which includes Victoria, Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson and Lavaca counties, according to the state health department. State hospitalization data is delayed one day.

Area hospitals reported 197 empty hospital beds and 10 empty beds in intensive care units, according to state data.

Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county - June 23, 2021

County Total (+New) Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 2,458 2,413 25
DeWitt 1,979 1,902 61
Goliad 487 470 15
Jackson 1,862 1,826 31
Lavaca 2,504 2,422 76
Matagorda 4,264 (+3) 4,150 114
Refugio 686 (+1) 657 23
Victoria 9,262 (+2) 9,023 223
Wharton 4,261 (+2) 4,144 117
9-County total 27,763 (+8) 27,007 685

For any questions about COVID-19 data, please reach out to the newsroom by sending an email to deliverydesk@vicad.com.

