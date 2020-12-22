A shower of small, ripe tangerines rained down on the driveway as Meridith Byrd clipped the branches holding the ripening fruit.
The fruit fell from a decades-old tangerine tree near downtown Victoria into a waiting box below.
On a Tuesday in early December, Byrd, the director of community engagement for the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent, helped harvest the fresh fruit as part of the food bank's annual citrus collection program. Throughout the South Texas citrus season, the food bank will pick up or even harvest extra fruit or uneaten fruit left on backyard citrus trees.
"This is totally different from the ways other people donate," Byrd said about the initiative, which began in 2018. Starting in November, homeowners with extra citrus growing on their trees can donate the surplus fruit to the food bank, which serves 11 counties in the Crossroads.
Byrd and two volunteers were collecting tangerines from a tree that bordered Kathy Hunt’s property near downtown Victoria.
This is the first year Hunt donated her extra tangerines to the program, though she is a frequent donor and volunteers in the food bank's more traditional programs, she said.
“I had never heard of the program before, and I happened to see it on Facebook,” Hunt said. "Between all of us here, we never get through all of them, and they end getting thrown away. Or the raccoons enjoy them."
Hunt said she was glad to be able to assist the food bank in "extending a helping hand."
The food bank collected 83 pounds of tangerines from the tree near Hunt’s home. Volunteers have been visiting homes throughout Victoria to collect lemons, oranges, grapefruits and tangerines to add to the food bank’s produce offerings. During last year's citrus season, the food bank collected 1,500 pounds of citrus fruit from local residents, Byrd said.
“All we had to do was ask,” Byrd said. “People have been coming through the woodwork offering us what they have.”
The program is providing much-appreciated fresh produce during a time of unprecedented hunger in Victoria and throughout the U.S. As of Monday, the food bank has distributed almost 8.5 million pounds of food so far this year. That’s up from 5.6 million pounds distributed throughout all of 2019, according to food bank's records.
The pandemic and the related recession have caused massive need throughout the U.S., and Victoria is no exception.
“I think the general public has seen hunger in our country more than we’ve seen it probably in about 50 years,” said Jeremy Everett, the executive director of the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty. “It’s probably higher now than it has been since the LBJ declaration of a war on poverty.”
A complex number of factors meant that, even in a pre-pandemic world, food was difficult for Americans in low-wage jobs to afford, given the cost of housing and the variability of lower wage jobs, Everett said.
The pandemic's impact on employment combined with the existing volatility of many low wage jobs "creates a guaranteed equation for spiking food insecurity rates," Everett said
In 2018, the biennial food insecurity metric calculated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture estimated that about 11.1% of American families "had difficulty at some time during the year providing enough food" for all family members, according to the department's report.
Once the pandemic hit, food insecurity doubled immediately, Everett said.
The most recent estimates, from the nonprofit the Urban Institute, found that one in four families with school-age children reported food insecurity in September. Like the food bank, local meal providers like Christ's Kitchen have seen striking increases in demand in 2020, with no end in sight.
For families looking to share with their community as the new year approaches, anyone with extra fruit or produce of any kind can call the food bank to arrange a pick up or a harvest. Families can also donate canned and nonperishable food, Byrd said.
But because of increased safety protocols during the pandemic, and a dip in volunteers, it's often easier for the nonprofit to process monetary donations.
"While we always appreciate any sort of food drives and canned food donations, that sort of donation is very time and labor intensive to get it out the door," Byrd said. "Monetary donations are really they’re the most helpful to us, and they’re also the most bang for your buck if you are a donor."
