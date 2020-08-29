The Victoria Advocate's reporting on rural hospitals has been recognized by the Texas Medical Association.
The association awarded an honorable mention to photo editor and chief photographer Emree Weaver and reporter Ciara McCarthy in the small-circulation print category of the TMA Anson Jones, MD, Awards. The awards recognize excellence in journalism are in named after Dr. Anson Jones, a pioneer in Texas medicine.
The award recognizes the Advocate's in-depth report on rural hospitals. The story, "Crossroads Rural Hospitals Hold Their Breath About Financial Future," was published in November. The story was part of a series of reports the Advocate produced on public health and health care in Victoria and the surrounding counties.
