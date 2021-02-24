After last week's winter storm, blood centers are urging donors to give blood to avert a shortage

Blood banks continue to urge Texans to donate blood after last week’s winter storm caused a severe shortage in blood products throughout the region and country.
The American Red Cross estimated that the blood centers which had to close because of power outages and weather conditions caused a loss of more than 25,000 donations in February.
In South Texas, donors have stepped up to donate blood but there is still a limited supply, according to the South Texas Blood and Tissue Centers. Blood centers are particularly in need of Type O blood donations. Type O negative blood can be transfused to patients with any blood type. Type O positive blood can be transfused to about 80% of the population, and is frequently used during emergencies.
Donors can make an appointment with the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center by calling 210-731-5590 or visiting SouthTexasBlood.org. Same-day appointments are available at the center’s seven donor rooms, as well as at community blood drives.
Read more about how donated blood is used in emergencies here:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.