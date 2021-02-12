Victoria’s vaccine hub is scheduled to receive another 2,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine next week, state health officials said Friday.
Next week will be the first week when Victoria’s vaccine hub, led by the Victoria County Public Health Department, operates two clinics. One clinic will distribute the second dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine to the 1,008 people who received their first dose four weeks earlier. The second clinic will distribute the 2,000 newly allocated doses of the vaccine to unvaccinated people.
Elsewhere in the Crossroads, Memorial Medical Center, Port Lavaca Clinic Associates, the Cuero-DeWitt County Health Department, Brookshire Brothers Pharmacy in Ganado, El Campo Memorial Hospital, and H-E-B pharmacy in Wharton were scheduled to receive smaller vaccine shipments, according to the state. The state allocation also listed 200 doses to be distributed by the Department of State Health Services in Goliad.
As a state designated “hub,” Victoria will receive weekly shipments of vaccine that it must distribute within one or two days to thousands of people. Smaller vaccine providers throughout the region get smaller, less regular shipments of vaccine under the state’s current distribution plan.
Some pharmacies throughout the Crossroads might also get shipments of the vaccine directly from the federal government next week, increasing the number of available doses. There are still more Texans eligible for vaccine than there doses to give them, however, leaving many waiting to receive it.
