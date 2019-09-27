By 2030, all Baby Boomers will have turned 65.
For the Crossroads, and the rest of the U.S., nonprofits and government agencies are preparing to serve that growing population of older Americans.
The Area Agency on Aging, part of the Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission, is in the midst of asking hundreds of older residents and their caretakers and relatives what resources they need in the coming years. The agency is hoping to get as many response as possible by Oct. 15, said Cindy Cornish, the director of the Golden Crescent Area Agency on Aging.
The survey, which is being administered by agencies across the state, will query older Crossroads residents about what resources they need most, asking them to rank needs like transportation, home-delivered meals, legal assistance, and support for caregivers.
Once the surveys are collected, they'll inform the agency's strategic plan, which must be submitted to the state in March.
After the last survey, the agency learned that caregivers needed more support and information.
"One of the most recent outcomes of the needs assessment was identifying and coming to the realization that caregivers really need support," Cornish said. "There are a lot of adult children and spouses that are taking care of people in their homes, and they're looking for resources and information.
From 2018 and 2019, requests for caregiver support increased 96%, Cornish said.
As the senior population grows, Cornish said she expects need for home-delivered meals and meals at senior and community centers to increase as well.
"In the Golden Crescent, those that are age 60 and over will increase 10 percent from 2020 to 2025. That's an increase of almost 5,000 residents in just that short period of time," Cornish said. "We can already just see that the increase in the numbers is going to increase the demand for our services."
In 2017, about 5.5 million seniors in the U.S. didn't have consistent access to enough food, according to a recent study released by Feeding America, a number that's more than doubled since 2001 and is expected to grow as the senior population grows.
Surveys like this are conducted statewide every three to four years by the 28 area agencies on aging in Texas, and they inform those organizations strategic plans, so they know what programs to fund and prioritize.
In the last survey, which informed the agency's 2017-19 area plan, older residents said home-delivered meals, affordable dental care and transportation were their primary concerns.
Dan Williams-Capone, the director of Meals on Wheels Victoria, said he expects a growing need for home-delivered meals to be a major priority for older residents of Victoria.
"We are seeing a very big explosion in our home-bound meals," Williams-Capone said.
In July, August and September, the number of meals served increased 43% compared to the same three months last year, Williams-Capone said.
At Meals on Wheels Victoria, one of the multiple services agencies that supports seniors in the Golden Crescent, leaders are looking to expand some of their services as the population continues to grow. In the coming months, Meals on Wheels will launch a pilot program that will focus on providing more visits and social supports for home-bound seniors, Williams-Capone said.
Meals on Wheels also plans to start delivering pet foods to some seniors so they don't have to worry about purchasing foods for their furry companions, Williams-Capone said. Earlier this month, PetSmart Charities announced a $3 million gift to Meals on Wheels America to fund a national pet food pantry for seniors.
"The senior population is growing, and there is a need to read them in all areas of the state," Williams-Capone said.
