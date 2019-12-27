I just experienced my 19th Christmas as a mother – five with one child, two with two, and 12 Christmases with three children. All three of my kids are girls, and at one point, our third floor was filled entirely with American Girl dolls and their accoutrements, most of which had arrived via Santa for years on Christmas mornings.
Now that they have outgrown toys, every year, their wish lists get shorter and take longer to compile. Ironically, in recent weeks, I kept coming across articles and references that the experiences and traditions of the holidays are more memorable and important to children than the gifts they receive. I can personally attest to toys being cast aside within hours of opening, even the ones they had been begging to get for months.
Perhaps because my oldest will be leaving the nest soon, I am finding myself treasuring my time with my kids even more. Parents of teens also know that it is the rare night that we can all spend together.
So this year, I collaborated with their grandmother on the gift of a family ski trip, and each of the wrapped gifts under the tree were something related to cold weather or skiing, things like long underwear and goggles that they would need on the trip, until they figured out what the real gift was. Not only will this be a new experience for them, but most important to me is the time we will be together on the trip.
Every year, our staff delivers gifts for our clients during the holidays. But like with the kids, we’ve found that as we age, “stuff” isn’t necessarily what we want. We want companionship, connection and to feel important and valued. I had the opportunity to visit with one of our widowed clients this past week.
Since I handle the operations of the business, I don’t normally see our clients on a regular basis. But our client services manager was busy with other matters when this lady called the office asking for some help with a broken phone, and I thought it was something I could handle.
She is a very sweet lady, and she enjoyed showing me all the antiques she’s collected over the years. Like me, she had raised three daughters, all three of whom have families and amazing careers. But these careers have them living in places far from Victoria.
One of her grandchildren is an established ballerina who is dancing with a company in Europe. Being physically frail, she can’t go visit them like she used to, and their busy lives don’t allow them much time to come visit her.
That night, I hugged my rapidly growing children just a little longer. Our staff decided to make homemade chicken noodle soup, packaged with crackers and Christmas cookies and delivered them to their homes. Definitely our best gift idea yet.
In 2020, I resolve to get out of the office more and regularly visit our clients, especially those without local family, because I realize that is the best customer appreciation gift I can give.
