Citizens Medical Center broke even in the last fiscal year, but that was largely thanks to money from insurance and the federal government in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.
Without those funds, the county-owned hospital would have lost money. The hospital had an operating loss of about $2.3 million last year, according to the hospital’s annual independent audit, which was released Wednesday.
The audit, which was completed by the firm BKD, shows the figures for the hospital’s 2018 and 2019 fiscal years, which ends June 30.
Although the hospital didn’t recoup its expenses through operating revenues, the 338-bed facility still showed dramatic improvement from previous years, and an overall net income of about $2.7 million. This is the first time Citizens has not lost money in years.
“Overall, the operating loss from (2018 to 2019) has actually improved by about $18 million, so that’s a remarkable turnaround from 2018, and it’s not just from 2018 as if 2018 was some outlier,” Danielle Zimmerman, a director at BKD, said at a hospital board meeting Wednesday. “The medical center has actually had operating losses for the last couple of years, so that’s quite the improvement.”
The turnaround is due partly to a decrease in staff. The hospital spent about $11 million less on salaries and benefits in 2019 than the previous year, Zimmerman said.
Another positive trend for the hospital, Zimmerman said, was an increase of about $4 million in revenue from patients and their insurance carriers.
“We were extremely pleased with a positive net income of $2.7 million in the fiscal year we just ended in June,” hospital CEO Mike Olson said in a statement. “Our ultimate goal is to continue this positive growth in this next year, and we are on track to achieve that with our operating budget through the first quarter of this fiscal year.”
J.B. Silvers, an expert on health care finance, said an important indicator for a hospital’s financial health is what’s known as payer mix, meaning the type of patients who go to the hospital for care and how they pay for that care. Compared to the nation, Victoria County has a smaller portion of residents with health insurance, according to U.S. Census data.
And of those with insurance, the county has fewer residents with private health insurance, which generally pays hospitals more than public programs, such as Medicaid or Medicare. Texas also has the highest rate of uninsured people in the nation, meaning there’s a higher percentage of patients in the Lone Star State who don’t have insurance to help them pay their medical bills. For poor patients without insurance, that often means those bills go unpaid, and the hospital has to shoulder the cost.
“Texas hospitals are clearly much more stressed than the rest of the country, along with a few more states that didn’t expand,” said Silvers, a professor at Weatherhead School of Management.
It’s unclear how the way that hospitals get paid for care will change after the 2020 election. Multiple Democratic candidates for president are putting health care reform at the center of their campaigns, and some have advocated for implementing a universal health care system in the U.S.
The results of the 2020 election will significantly impact how, or whether, the health care industry sees dramatic change.
“I think we all recognize the upcoming elections next year could have a significant impact on health care,” John Unroe, a partner at BKD said Wednesday.
