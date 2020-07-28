Texas A&M researchers to study opioid use in the Crossroads
Contributed photo

The Crossroads only has two companies that can provide medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder, which is not nearly enough to serve people locally who are trying to recover from opioid addictions.

This finding is one of several included in a strategic plan from a group of researchers examining the opioid epidemic in the Victoria region.

A Wednesday panel will discuss these findings and other aspects of the opioid epidemic in the Crossroads. This is the second town hall hosted by Billy T. Cattan Recovery Outreach Center. The center is partnering with the Texas A&M University College of Nursing for the virtual town hall, which will be open to participants via the video conferencing tool Zoom.

“The town hall is really going to focus on opioids and the signs and symptoms of opioid withdrawal symptoms or if somebody’s having an overdose,” said Daniel Barrientos, the executive director of Billy Cattan. “We’re also going to talk about what it looks like here in Victoria as far as what our numbers show.”

Dr. Jodie Gary, part of a team of researchers with Texas A&M University and an assistant professor at the College of Nursing, will be one of several panelists participating in the discussion. Gary and her colleagues received a $200,000 grant to research the scope of opioid use disorder in the Crossroads, and to develop a strategic plan for how the region can better support and care for those in recovery. Gary will detail the team’s findings, including the overall conclusion that there is a “significant need for (opioid use disorder) services in this region, with high-uninsured rates, high poverty rates, and overall lack of health care providers and resources to support individuals and families impacted by (opioid use disorder).”

In total, prescription and illegal opioids have killed almost 450,000 Americans between 1999 and 2018, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Early reports show that the COVID-19 pandemic might be linked to an increase in overdoses from any drug type, as Americans have grappled with isolation, uncertainty, and an economic downturn since March. Preliminary data from last year shows that in Texas, 47% of all drug overdose deaths involved opioids, although it’s likely that this doesn’t capture the full picture of opioid use in Texas because of the state’s flawed system for tracking opioid-caused deaths.

Barrientos said he hopes anyone interested in learning more about the epidemic, and particularly those who work for nonprofits or with the public in other capacities, will participate in Wednesday’s event. Those attending will be able to ask questions through Zoom.

The panelists include Gary; local psychiatrist Dr. Kourtne Roberts; Ryan Jaynes, who participated in Billy Cattan’s rehabilitation program; Dr. Joy Alonzo, an assistant clinical professor of pharmacy practice at Texas A&M; Elma Saenz, a clinical coordinator at Billy Cattan; and Regina Beard, the director of Project ECHO at Texas A&M. Barrientos will moderate the discussion, which will last from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Ciara McCarthy covers public health for the Victoria Advocate as a Report for America corps member. You can reach her at cmccarthy@vicad.com or at 580-6597 or on Twitter at @mccarthy_ciara. To support local journalism at the Advocate through Report for America, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/report.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Health Reporter

Ciara McCarthy covers public health for the Advocate as a Report for America corps member. She reports on insurance, the cost of health care, local hospitals, and more. Questions, tips, or ideas? Contact: cmccarthy@vicad.com or call 361-580-6597.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.