Calhoun County's Emergency Medical Services Department will begin carrying whole blood to give to patients who have suffered blood loss, a change that puts the department on the forefront of emergency treatment.
"There's not many departments doing this in the country," said J. Dustin Jenkins, the director of Calhoun EMS.
Currently, the county's ground ambulances carry saline solution, and do not have any blood components available for transfusions, which is typical for many EMS agencies throughout the U.S. The agency will soon be equipped with whole blood, which is natural blood from a donor that has not been separated. The department will likely begin carrying whole blood in mid-February, depending on the local blood supply, Jenkins said.
In cases where a patient has suffered dramatic blood loss, getting a blood transfusion as soon as possible is critical to reducing the patient's risk of death. With whole blood available in Calhoun County, patients could potentially get a life-saving transfusion significantly sooner than if they were to receive the transfusion at a local hospital.
Jenkins said he had been interesting in carrying whole blood products for several years, and worked with the Victoria Fire Department as it launched its own whole blood program. Since Victoria EMS began carrying whole blood in October, it has been used for three transfusions - one pedestrian hurt in a car crash and two gunshot victims, said Tim Hunter, battalion chief for the Victoria Fire Department.
"I think this is one of the biggest advances we've had for actually life-saving procedures," Jenkins said. "I know there haven't really been any big advancements like this where it's actually going to save someone's life."
Jenkins said that once the whole blood program is up and running, it will be critical for local donors to maintain a steady supply of blood donations so there is enough whole blood on hand to use for transfusions.
Currently, the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center is seeking male donors with O-positive blood. Male donors and donors with type O-positive blood tend to have lower levels of antibodies, which can prevent reactions in patients of any blood type who receive a transfusion.
Calhoun County's EMS has also entered into an agreement with the Port Lavaca hospital, Memorial Medical Center, to make sure that any blood not used by the EMS will be used at the hospital before it expires, Jenkins said.
"We're really excited," Jenkins said. "This is a big advancement for the care of Calhoun County. We're glad we can offer this."
