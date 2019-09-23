Is your child properly buckled up in their car seat?
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 46% of all car seats are misused. Keeping your child safe starts with making sure children are properly buckled up in their car seats. Consider the following to help keep your child safe: selection, direction, location, installation and harnessing.
Selecting the right car seat and which direction the car seat should face begins with your child’s age, weight and height. There are four stages of child safety seat restraints and appropriate direction: rear-facing, forward-facing, belt positioning and seat belts.
Stage 1 is birth to the maximum weight of a rear-facing car seat. The child’s head must not exceed 1 to 2 inches from the top of the car seat, and the child must remain rear-facing until the age of 2.
Stage 2 is from the time a rear-facing car seat is outgrown and the child can transfer into a forward-facing car seat, usually after the age of 2 or 3.
Stage 3 is from the time a forward-facing car seat is outgrown, usually after the child is 5 or 6 and can be secured in a booster seat.
Stage 4, the seat belt stage, when a child is 4 feet, 9 inches tall, can sit with knees comfortably bent and feet flat on the floor with their backside against seat, usually between ages 8 to 12.
Location, location, location. The middle back seat has shown to be the safest location choice. However, keep in mind there will be certain circumstances that may require you to install your child’s seat in a different location: the presence of multiple car seats, location of the LATCH (lower anchors and tethers for children) system, physical limitations and vehicle manufacturer restrictions.
When installing multiple car seats, be sure to read both the car seat and vehicle manuals for the suggested proper placements of all car seats.
If using the LATCH system, be sure to read the car seat and vehicle manuals to ensure your vehicle allows LATCH installation in center seating position. Your physical limitations can restrict where you place your car seat, so installing a seat on a rear passenger side is acceptable. A vehicle manufacturer manual is useful in determining the restrictions in car seat location and suggested restraint system.
Now that you have selected the right car seat, the direction it should face and the best location, it’s time to install your car seat. Be sure to read the car seat and vehicle manual for installation directions. Reading the manuals will tell you if a seat belt or LATCH system is recommended with the car seat, the angle of recline when it is rear- and forward-facing and whether a special locking clip is required.
Harnessing your child correctly is the last step in keeping your child safe. Read the car seat manual for harnessing recommendations. Your child should be placed with their head 1 to 2 inches below the top of the car seat. Harness straps should fit snugly over the shoulder and thigh areas and should always lie flat. If you can pinch the harness straps between your fingers, it is too loose. Be sure shoulder harness straps are at the recommended slot positioning, which is at or below shoulders for rear-facing and at or above for forward-facing car seats. The chest clip should be at armpit level.
Child seats can be challenging to install securely and use correctly. Be ready for some trial and error, and when in doubt, find a certified child passenger safety technician in your area to schedule a car seat inspection and installation at cert.safekids.org. Select “find a tech” and enter city and state.
To set up an appointment or find out more information, call 361-578-6281 ext. 3008 or visit vcphd.org.
