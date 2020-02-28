After 10 years in the home-care business, I’ve noticed a trend that occurs most years during the months of January and February. More often than not, about 20% of our clients pass away during these months.
I did a bit of research and found that this trend is quite common, and that illnesses, such as the flu, play a big role in increased elderly mortality rates during winter months. But in our case, flu and other illnesses seem to be only a small percentage, and that often clients will pass away during January and February after months or years of end-stage dementia. Other clients with no apparent physical health issues will die suddenly of heart attacks.
One theory is that a form of depression sets in after the excitement of the holidays and visits from family, coupled with the shorter days and less sunlight. Studies have shown a link between depression and a vitamin D deficiency, and vitamin D is primarily absorbed into our bodies through sun exposure.
Something that has fascinated me is how many spouses pass within a short time of the other, sometimes within just a few days. Several times, we have had a client succumb to Alzheimer’s and then their seemly healthy spouse passes shortly after.
Sometimes it’s the opposite – the healthy spouse dies suddenly, and the spouse with dementia passes soon after. These clients are usually in the end stage, bedridden and mostly unresponsive. They may not have recognized their spouse for months or years, and it’s hard to believe that they could have in any way comprehended the death of a loved one. It makes you wonder if they were holding on to this world to stay close to their beloved and could only let go and move on once they left, presumably to be together again without the pain and sorrow of recent.
I’ve read a lot of obituaries these past few weeks, and as I read this morning’s newspaper, I was happy to realize that I hadn’t known any of the names published within in almost a week. I especially enjoy reading the longer obituaries that give a lot of detail about the life of the deceased. Often, I learn something extraordinary about my former client and regret that I hadn’t known this while they were alive.
In light of this, during some recent client visits I’ve noticed that it only takes a little prompting (sometimes none) to find out an accomplishment or fact about which they are most proud.
In the coming year, I plan to take time to find out more unique and fascinating factoids about our Senior Helpers clients in life instead of for the first time in an obituary, because celebrations of life don’t have to wait until after death.
