Citizens Medical Center ended its fiscal year with a profit for the first time in five years, despite the crippling effect that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on hospitals and healthcare providers in much of the country.
The hospital’s board of managers reviewed the completed annual audit at a meeting Wednesday. The audit was completed by the accounting firm BKD.
The hospital ended its fiscal year June 30 with a profit of about $339,000, according to the audit.
"A lot of hospitals would be ecstatic if they had a positive operating margin in this year," said Tracy Young, a partner at BKD.
Because the hospital's fiscal year ended in June, the audit doesn't account for the continuing dip in outpatient visits and visits to the emergency room that has persisted throughout the pandemic. Admissions to Citizens' ER are still “lumpy,” said the hospital’s chief financial officer Duane Woods. ER visits to Citizens are down about 15.7% as of October compared to the prior year, according to hospital records.
Even as the COVID-19 pandemic has put intense strain on hospitals throughout the country as they care for critically ill COVID-19 patients, many are facing revenue shortfalls because Americans are delaying preventative care visits or deciding not to go to the emergency room. An analysis of hospital records by Kaiser Family Foundation concluded that hospital admissions have dropped to about 91% of predicted levels as of August.
"If overall hospital admissions remain at or above 90% of predicted admissions, hospital revenues may stabilize at a somewhat sustainable level," according to the Kaiser Family Foundation's brief. "However, if the coronavirus begins to spread more rapidly later in the fall and non-emergency procedures are once again delayed, it could have serious consequences both for hospitals’ financial stability and the health of patients."
The county hospital has 265 staffed beds and a staff of 1,183 employees, making it one of the largest employers in the county.
Hospital leaders also discussed the increase in COVID-19 cases in the region. As of Wednesday morning, there were 19 patients with the respiratory disease in the hospital, said Dr. Daniel Cano, the hospital’s chief medical officer. This isn’t near the hospital’s peak of about 65 COVID-19 patients over the summer, but is a concerning increase.
“The rate of increase in hospitalizations is very similar to what we saw at the beginning of June,” he said. “We know where this goes.”
Cano said he and other health care workers were concerned about how the trajectory of the case increases might be affected by the upcoming Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.
“What does an ascent like the one that we had in the summer look like with two major holidays, two major gathering events in between or right in the midst of that?” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.