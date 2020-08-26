The renovation of Citizens Medical Center’s new emergency room is scheduled to begin in September.
The county hospital’s board of managers met Wednesday to discuss the estimated $10 million renovation of the emergency room, which is expected to take about a year after demolition and construction begin.
Hospital CEO Mike Olson discussed the major changes to the current emergency room, including more space overall, more beds, and private rooms for all patients.
The current emergency department has 18 beds. The new one will have 23 examination rooms, as well as two rooms specifically designed for trauma patients, two rooms for triaging patients, and one for OB/GYN patients, said Jennifer McDaniel, the hospital’s spokesperson.
In addition, there will also be two rooms for patients experiencing mental health crises. The ER will also include two decontamination rooms for patients that have been exposed to harmful chemicals or other hazardous materials where the affected patients can be washed off, Olson said. The area has a separate entrance as well as tanks that contain the fluid after chemicals have been washed away.
The project was initially delayed before plans were picked up again last year.
Project leaders expect the groundbreaking to be in late September, said Patrick Ohrt of Rawley McCoy & Associates. McCoy’s firm partnered with HKS Architects and Forney Construction to design and complete the work.
Dr. Daniel Cano, the hospital’s chief medical officer, also briefed the board after a peak in COVID-19 patients in the hospital in late July, which has started to decline throughout August. The highest number of patients admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 was 60 patients. In the last week, Citizens has averaged a daily census of COVID-19 patients ranging from the “upper teens to low 20s,” Cano said,
“Back in March if we would have seen 20 a day, I think we would have been very alarmed, but now 20 a day doesn’t seem so insurmountable,” Cano said. “I think we can handle that level of volume and activity in our community.
