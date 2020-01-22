Citizens Medical Center will seek recognition from the state as a facility that can provide care for expectant mothers with a low to moderate risk of a complicated pregnancy and delivery.
The county hospital is seeking the certification under a state law that requires any Texas hospital where babies are delivered to be certified at a certain level, so hospitals that can best address the most high-risk pregnancies are easily identifiable. Citizens has assessed itself as Level 2 of four levels, with Level 4 being the highest designation that can provide the most comprehensive care for complex cases.
"This is just a way of organizing and recording (that) these are the patients we feel like we can care for," said Dr. Tanya Seiler, the chair of the hospital’s board of managers and an OB-GYN.
The review process won’t change any of the hospital’s existing policies or procedures for maternal care, but should act like a label for the hospital's current practices.
Level 2 is "the level that Citizens Medical Center has been operating under for a long time and that we are asking the state to accredit us as," said Jane Cook, the hospital’s chief nursing officer, at a board meeting Wednesday.
Hospitals with Level 2 designation must be capable of caring for pregnant and postpartum patients who have a "low to moderate risk of maternal morbidity or mortality," according to the state’s guidelines. Citizens has an OB-GYN on call 24/7, one of several requirements for a Level 2 certification, Cook said.
"Facilities with higher designations have the staffing to address the most complex cases in which women have a high risk of maternal morbidity or mortality."The state has been trying to make sure that each labor and delivery unit gives exceptional care to both mothers and children," Seiler said. "I think there's been some concerns that certain hospitals need to make sure that they're giving the kind of care that they're able to give and give as excellent care as they possibly can given their abilities to care for babies."
So far, only six hospitals in the state have been reviewed and accredited under the new law. The hospital will be reviewed by the state in March before the accreditation process is complete. The certification requirement is part of a broader effort by Texas lawmakers to improve the health and safety of pregnant women in Texas and the country. The U.S. has the highest rate of maternal mortality in the developed world, and maternal deaths have been rising in recent years.
The hospital’s board approved a resolution Wednesday supporting the process and the hospital’s commitment to maternal care.
Also Wednesday, Citizens CEO Mike Olson said the hospital’s fourth annual charity run, the Citizens Run Against Cancer, will be Feb. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.