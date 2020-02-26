Citizens Medical Center will add an electrophysiology clinic this year, a specialized service that allows physicians to better understand and treat patients with abnormal heart rhythms.
Officials with the public hospital's heart program announced the new service at a hospital board meeting Wednesday.
Dr. Apoor Patel, an electrophysiologist with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, will begin a satellite clinic at Citizens in the next few months, said Suzanne Stone, the hospital's cardiovascular program manager. Patel will not be employed by the hospital, but will work in Victoria on an as-needed basis, Stone said.
Eventually, Patel will perform procedures in Citizens' cardiac catheterization lab, Stone said. There, Patel can treat heart problems like atrial fibrillation, a common heart irregularity that can lead to a stroke. Such heart problems can now be treated via a catheter ablation, a procedure that is less invasive that open heart surgery and typically involves a catheter inserted into an artery or vein in the patient's groin and threaded to the heart.
Dr. Tywaun Tillman, the medical director of cardiovascular services at the hospital, said the hospital cath lab would be outfitted with the necessary equipment so Patel could begin performing procedures by the end of the year.
Electrophysiology studies gauge the electrical activity of a patient's heart to investigate where an abnormal heartbeat is coming from, according to the American Heart Association's website. Previously, Citizens did not offer electrophysiology studies at its hospital. The county's other major hospital, DeTar Healthcare System, began offering electrophysiology services in 2014.
The new offering at Citizens comes after a year of growth for the hospital's cardiac program. In 2019, the number of cardiothoracic surgeries at Citizens Medical Center increased to 63 operations, up from 39 in 2018. The jump in surgeries coincided with the hospital's hiring of Dr. James Knight, a cardiothoracic surgeon who joined the hospital's team to perform more advanced surgeries.
"This past year this volume has come from taking on more difficult, high-risk patients, who normally would be going to Austin, San Antonio, Houston," Knight said at Wednesday's meeting. "Our goal this last year again was to increase our volume but at the same time cut down on our complication rate, including mortality and all the complications associated with heart surgery."
Also on Wednesday, hospital CEO Mike Olson updated board members on the Feb. 22 Citizens Run Against Cancer, in which 755 runners participated. The event raised an estimated $36,000 to support the hospital cancer treatment program, Olson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.