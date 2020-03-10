The city of Victoria is partnering with the Victoria County Public Health Department and several agencies to prepare for potential cases of the new coronavirus in the community.
There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, in Victoria.
Among preparations, the Victoria Fire Department has begun early screening protocol based on information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Office of Emergency Management and the Victoria County Public Health Department, said Fire Chief Tracy Fox in a city news release.
“If someone has symptoms of infection, the first responder will ask them whether they’ve traveled to an affected area or whether they’ve been in contact with someone who has,” he said in the release.
If a person is suspected of having COVID-19, the first responders will adjust their response to minimize exposure to the virus for themselves and others and notify the public health authority.
The city is helping the health department’s efforts to share information externally to reassure and educate the public about the new coronavirus, City Manager Jesús Garza said in the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.