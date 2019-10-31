Community to host benefit for Victoria woman with breast cancer

Bobby and Maria Trevino have seen each other through serious, life-changing illnesses.
More than a decade ago, Bobby Trevino had to have part of his right leg amputated because of complications from diabetes. At the time, community members and Trevino's wife, Maria Trevino, came together to help him adjust to life in a wheelchair and to pay off the medical bills.
Now, Bobby is working to support his wife, after she was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer in April.
"I've been blessed to have a wonderful life," he said. "She took care of me when I had my leg amputated, she does everything that I need. Now, it's my turn."
Bobby and other friends and families are organizing a benefit luncheon Sunday to help defray the medical costs from Maria's cancer treatment.
Clara Ramos, a friend of the family, is also helping to plan Sunday's event, which will include music, a live auction, and a chicken and sausage plate with all the fixings.
All money raised will help them pay for Maria's treatment.
Maria Trevino said she was terrified when she learned about her diagnosis earlier this year, because she didn't know what to expect.
"It's a scary feeling because when they call you, you just don't know what you're going to go through," she said.
Maria has finished her first round of chemotherapy. She said she plans to have a double mastectomy, a surgery that removes the entire breast, at the recommendation of her doctor to reduce her chances of the cancer returning.
Aside from the physical and mental toll that a cancer diagnosis causes a patient, the financial burden is immense. About 42% of newly diagnosed cancer patients over the age of 50 had spent their life savings within two years of their diagnosis, according to a 2018 report in the American Journal of Medicine that reviewed health and financial outcomes for 9.5 million people diagnosed with cancer.
"We have insurance, no doubt about it, but the cost of it is tremendously expensive, and we just don't have that type of money," he said.
The couple said they're grateful for all of the support and love they've received since Maria was diagnosed.
"I want to thank everybody who has prayed for me," Maria said. "I am putting myself in God's hands and he will take care of me."
