Once it opens next year, an outpatient clinic for military veterans located in Victoria will be about five times larger than the only other facility of its kind in the city.
The 27,000 square foot clinic will be part of the Springwood Medical Plaza in northwest Victoria, said Chad Suitonu, owner of Dallas-based Juliet Development, which developed the site in a joint partnership with Hamstra Builders.
Medical services offered at the new VA clinic include:
- Optometry
- Audiology
- Prosthetics
- Women’s health
- Mammography
- Radiology
- Mental health
Construction of the clinic began in April and is scheduled to be completed sometime in the summer of 2024, said Kevin Krueger, a project manager with Victoria-based Lauger Companies, the general contractor for the project.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the clinic will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
“This new clinic is the next step in increasing access for our Veterans in the Victoria area,” Dr. Julianne Flynn, executive director of VA South Texas, said in a written statement. “We are proud to work with our community partners and ensuring our veterans are treated in state-of-the-art facilities and continue to access high quality, comprehensive healthcare that they deserve and have earned.”
The cost to build the clinic is estimated at $10.5 million, Suitonu said.
Urban Engineering, based in Victoria, and the architecture firm Leo A. Daly are also involved in the effort to open a new, larger VA clinic in Victoria.
Suitonu said the land for the clinic was purchased from Dr. Dharmendra Verma, who is the master developer for the medical plaza the clinic will be part of.