Citizens Medical Center's board members decided to extend CEO Mike's Olson contract for an additional year until 2022 at their meeting Wednesday.
Board chairwoman Dr. Tanya Seiler cited Olson's work in getting the hospital's finances in the black this year as one of the reasons for the board's decision to extend his contract.
At the end of the 2019 fiscal year, the hospital had a net income of $2.7 million, the first time Citizens has not lost money in years.
Olson was hired in 2015 and came to Citizens after serving as CEO at a hospital in American Fork, Utah. The board voted Wednesday to extend his contract for an additional year until Dec. 31, 2022.
Also Wednesday, Olson gave a brief update on the expansion of the hospital's emergency room. Construction on the project is expected to begin this summer, Olson said, and the work is expected to last between 12 and 14 months. The $10 million project is being financed through certificates of obligation, a type of municipal bond that does not require voter approval. The interest rate is 2.269%, which Olson called "incredible." Victoria County issued the certificates of obligation earlier this month, and the debt will be repaid over 20 years. The debt and interest on the loan would be repaid by Citizens, not by county tax dollars.
The hospital's new emergency room will have more beds plus almost 30,000 additional square feet.
The board also recognized Mychal Hamilton as the hospital's employee of the year. Hamilton, who works in the hospital's engineering department, has been with Citizens for 13 years and is currently studying for a bachelor's degree in health administration. Hamilton is a veteran of the U.S. Navy and is currently serving in the the U.S. Air Force Reserve.
