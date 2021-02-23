Cuero Medical Clinic and Goliad Family Practice are open for limited in-person or phone visits.
Parkside Family Clinic, Yorktown Medical Clinic and Kenedy Family Practice are open for in-person visits.
Patients are asked to call the Cuero Health clinic of their choice directly to schedule an appointment.
For additional updates, check the Cuero Health's Facebook page and website.
If you have a medical emergency, call 911 or visit the Cuero Regional Hospital ER, 2550 N. Esplanade.
