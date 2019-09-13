Cuero hospital leadership recognized by statewide group

A statewide rural hospital group recognized leadership at Cuero Regional Hospital for their work expanding their services and reorganizing their structure in the last three years.
The Texas Organization of Rural & Community Hospitals gave the Cuero hospital's leadership team the Leadership Culture Award at the group's annual fall conference. Lynn Falcone, the CEO of Cuero Health, Alma Alexander, the CFO, Denise McMahan, assistant administrator, Judy Krupala, the chief nursing officer, and Greg Pritchett, the clinic administrator, were all recognized with the honor, according to a news release from the hospital.
The hospital's leaders were nominated by a peer hospital, which highlighted the hospital's partnership with the Methodist Healthcare system in San Antonio and renovations to the main hospital.
The facility changed its name from Cuero Community Hospital to Cuero Regional Hospital and expanded its emergency department. Hospital officials also increased their interaction with hospital employees, adding monthly staff meetings and one-on-one meetings with every employee, according to the release.
"I am proud of our team and their ability each day to step up to the plate to improve our healthcare system. They do not accept the status quo," Falcone said in a statement. "They want the best for Cuero Health, including staff, patients and the communities we serve and it shows in their passion and drive.
