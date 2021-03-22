Cuero Regional Hospital was recognized as one of the best rural and community hospitals in the country by a health care consulting group.
The hospital was honored by the Chartis Center for Rural Health as a 2021 Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital.
“This is a huge honor for our organization to be listed along with eight leading rural hospitals in our great state of Texas,” Lynn Falcon, the CEO of Cuero’s hospital, said in a statement. “The areas that were considered, including quality outcomes, patient perspective, financial efficiency, as well as others, show that not only is our rural hospital a leader in terms of providing compassionate care, but also prudent with our resources and running the organization on strong financial footing, which is key to our continued growth and success in the communities we so proudly serve. I am proud of our team for their contributions that helped us achieve this award.”
Aside from Cuero’s hospital, the other Texas hospitals honored were facilities located in Childress, Columbus, Seguin, Fredericksburg, Kerrville, Sweetwater, Seymour and La Grange.
The center compiled the list by evaluating hospitals’ work in eight areas: inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge and financial efficiency, according to a news release from Cuero Regional Hospital.
“The Top 100 program continues to illuminate strategies and innovation for delivering higher quality care and better outcomes within rural communities,” Michael Topchik, the national leader for the Chartis Center, in the release.
