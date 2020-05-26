The Bfit Cuero Wellness Center will resume round-the-clock access for members June 1.
The wellness center will also resume its regular staffing hours as well, according to a news release from Cuero Health.
The wellness center, which includes a gym and a pool, can only admit 46 people at a time, or 25% of its total capacity.
Gym members will not be charged for the month of May, but monthly membership fees will resume June 1 along with the standard hours, according to the release.
Access to the bathrooms will be available, and the pool will be open but no more than five swimmers can be in the water at a time. Other changes to the gym’s operations include a closure of the lockers, showers and saunas; closure of the racquetball court; and closure of the child play room.
Some fitness classes will be offered at the center. Wearing a mask is optional inside the gym, and exercisers are encouraged to stay at least 6 feet away from others.
Members are also required to wipe down equipment after use.
"We continue to work hard to ensure our members’ safety and, have found since re-opening, that our members are doing their part to help keep the facility and equipment sanitized," Tami Brzozowski, the wellness center manager, said in a statement. "We had many members inquire about re-opening to 24/7 access and are proud to be able to offer this service to them."
