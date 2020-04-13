Adopting a shelter dog is one of the greatest act of kindness this dog may ever get, but make sure you give the relationship extra time to come full circle.
Imagine living for days, weeks or even months in a shelter full of barking strange dogs. Add on to this the knowledge of being left there by their master or being picked up off the streets. Some shelter dogs come from abusive homes or may have had to live off the streets struggling to find food or shelter.
There is sadness and confusion to the dog that may take time to heal. The time following any shelter adoption can be critical. It’s not just because you and your dog are getting to know each other, but because those first days and weeks are laying a foundation for your new life together.
One day everything changes for the dog and someone new comes in to the shelter and wants to add a new member to their family. Surroundings are different; perhaps there are other pets in the home, children running around which is confusing. The routine is completely different for the dog. Even if the dog came from a great shelter and is going to a loving home, there is a lot of stress associated with change. It will take both time and patience.
Dogs need a period of time to decompress and get the dog back to a calm state of mind. It takes one to three weeks at a minimum. During this time treat the dog with respect while giving the dog guidance and exercise. It helps to bond during quiet times so the dog learns trust again.
Get your home ready for your new dog with an established safe space for your dog. Reward him/her for going to their cozy spot. Set up a kennel with comfy bedding to give the dog a place that belongs to them.
The shelter can tell you what diet the dog is eating and alert you to any food allergies. You can change food gradually so you don’t upset the digestive system.
Remember, even if a dog is housetrained expect some accidents. The stress of change in a new environment can be associated with anxiety and can lead to training lapses. If you catch the dog in the act do not punish, just pick them up and continue outside and reward when they go outside. Continued praise and treats will get them back on track.
During the decompression period allow the dog some time to relax and adjust before rushing them into social situations they may not be ready to handle. If you have other pets introduce them slowly. Keep them separated indoors and respect outdoor meetings until they fully adjust.
Every dog will make the transition to a new home at its own speed. Please allow at least 6-8 weeks for a dog to adjust to its new surroundings. Don’t worry if the behavior doesn’t fall into place right away. Be patient because love will happen.
