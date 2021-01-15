Del Papa Distributing donated $65,000 in matching funds to the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent, the beer distributor announced Friday.
The food bank is the region's primary provider of food to more than 88 local pantries, soup kitchens, and other emergency meal providers in the Crossroads region. The nonprofit has responded to a surge in hunger throughout the pandemic. Across the 11 counties the food bank serves, the amount of food they've distributed increased 52% in 2020 compared to the previous year, according to the food bank.
"COVID-19 has caused the demand for our services to skyrocket," said Robin Cadle, the food bank's president and CEO, in a statement. "This generous matching grant from Del Papa Distributing will help us provide nutritious meals for thousands of our neighbors throughout the area. On behalf of the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent, our staff and our Board of Directors thank you for believing and trusting us to help lead the challenge of ending hunger in Texas."
"We wanted to support the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent’s efforts during this time to provide help and nourishment to our neighbors in need. We know the ongoing economic impact on our communities due to the pandemic are creating even stronger pressures on those already living on the margins and worrying about feeding their families or themselves," said Peter Williamson, Del Papa's VP Corporate Relations & Communication, in a statement. "This matching gift commitment seeks to double the value of every dollar raised through all donations."
The food bank is temporarily closed to the public until Jan. 25. Donations can be made online at tfbgc.org.
