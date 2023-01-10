Plans for an out-of-state college to start a nursing program in Victoria came to a halt this month.

In the proposal, Jersey College, a for-profit nursing school based in New Jersey, would have opened a program in collaboration with the DeTar Healthcare System. Nursing students enrolled in the program would have been trained at DeTar's facilities during their two-year track.

Victoria College President Jennifer Kent said in an email to Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller she first learned of the program's pause in a letter she received Jan. 3 from DeTar CEO Bernard Leger.

DeTar agreed to put its partnership with Jersey College on hold so that it could work with Victoria College to develop "potential solutions to address the shortage of nurses in the South Texas Crossroads area, and particularly at our hospitals," Leger said in a statement to the Advocate on Monday.

"If we are not able to find workable solutions to significantly increase the number of nurses in our area, we may, in the future, consider a collaboration with Jersey College," Leger said.

Kent said in a statement to the Advocate on Monday Victoria College officials were "happy" to learn of Jersey College's decision to pause its program approval process with the Texas Board of Nursing.

"I am thankful for the outpouring of local and statewide support, and am hopeful the upcoming legislative session will result in statewide protections of clinical usage for Texas community colleges and universities," Kent said.

Local public officials, including Zeller, declared their disapproval for the Jersey College program last year.

“I think we have a pretty solid system in place right now, and dismantling it and supplanting graduates that wouldn’t be staying in the community — that has no local benefits, and it’s concerning," Zeller said in October.

In the three months since the arrangement was first announced, Kent voiced concerns over the potential loss of clinical space for her school's nursing students and the possibility of more nursing students leaving the Crossroads after graduation.

"At the end of the day, we all recognize there is a shortage of nurses across the nation, and Texas community colleges & universities are working diligently to provide the solution within the state," Kent said Monday.

Clinical space for nursing students to work is limited to the number of patients available for clinical rotations, Kent said in a guest column for the Advocate in November. Unless a hospital adds more space, some nursing students may not be able to provide health services.

Leger, DeTar's CEO, argued in November a nursing shortage within DeTar was negatively impacting his company's operations. A new nursing school program could ease things, he said.

"We must look at all potential solutions to develop the workforce needed to keep healthcare services available for the community," Leger said in an Advocate guest column.

Kent said last year DeTar's belief that there is room for more clinical space "is not the case."

"We are not willing to take shortcuts by working around requirements that prepare nurses to save lives," Kent wrote in her November column.

Under program guidelines, a scholarship from Jersey College would have been granted to nursing students as long as they agreed to work at a hospital owned by Community Health Systems, DeTar's parent company based in Tennessee, after completing their training.

If approved by state officials, the cost to attend the Jersey College nursing school would have been around $46,000. The two-year program at Victoria College costs $12,000.

Recently, Victoria College launched a new program for nursing students.

"We are currently working with local healthcare partners who are interested in developing nursing cohorts for their employees & future employees at flexible times that do not interfere with existing clinical usage," Kent said in a statement on Monday.