DeTar Hospital Navarro was recognized by a health insurance company for "expertise" in knee and hip replacement surgeries "resulting in fewer patient complications and hospital readmissions," according to a news release from the hospital.
DeTar Hospital Navarro is one of two hospitals that make up DeTar Healthcare System in Victoria.
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas recognized the hospital as a Blue Distinction Center+ for knee and hip replacement, a category the health insurer uses to denote providers who have proven both expertise and efficiency in delivering specialty care, according to Blue Cross. Hospitals with this designation "are on average 20 % more cost-efficient in an episode of care compared to other hospitals," according to the news release.
"Since establishing the DeTar Center for Joint Replacement in 2015, our local orthopedic surgeons have performed more than 2,500 joint replacements here at DeTar Hospital Navarro, and this designation is a testament to our ongoing commitment to improving patient outcomes by delivering quality, patient-centered care," Bernard Leger, CEO of the healthcare system, said in a statement. "We are deeply honored to receive such recognition."
