When I opened my home care company 10 years ago, I attended a weeklong training on various aspects of the home care industry. At one session, we were asked to describe what we believed the ultimate caregiver would be like. I can’t remember how I replied, but 10 years later, I now know what and who I would describe.
Two weeks ago, my father-in-law succumbed to the ravages of Alzheimer’s disease, and he passed away peacefully in the middle of the night. Since we knew the end was near, I tried to take my daughters to see their Pa as much as their busy schedules would allow, sometimes deciding which was least important that day –a class, a practice, a rehearsal – to find a time to visit. Even though he was living in a memory care facility, he was fortunate to have a personal caregiver, Mary Lou, who tended to him every day during the week.
Initially, Mary Lou would take him out for drives or to get something to eat. As the disease progressed, she moved on to helping him get around in his wheelchair and with eating his meals. When he became bedbound and unable to communicate, she told him stories and played his favorite songs on her phone.
The last and final time I went to visit, I was struck by how good Pa looked, especially considering he was in the end stage of Alzheimer’s and was most likely days, if not hours, away from passing. His beard was neatly trimmed, his hair clean and combed, his skin was almost luminous. He looked so good that one of my daughter’s remarked that he didn’t look like someone who was dying.
It struck me that Mary Lou’s care and attentiveness are the reasons for how clean and comfortable he appeared, so I mentioned this to her. She told me how preserving his dignity was important to her because she thought of him as a dignified man, despite what the disease had done to him. She mentioned that the day before she was clipping his nails when an employee at the facility walked by the room and asked her why she would be trimming the nails of a person who was about to die. Her response, “Because his nails need trimming.”
“Dignity” is taken to be something that attaches to people because of their personal qualities. In particular, someone lives with dignity if they live well, and while dignity cannot be conferred, it can be preserved.
Each month, I teach a class on Alzheimer’s to students earning their nurse’s aid certification. The course focuses on the stages of Alzheimer’s and techniques for working with patients in each stage. After witnessing Mary Lou’s preservation of my father-in-law’s dignity until his very last moments, I plan to include a discussion about the importance of this in my future classes.
Our family will forever be grateful to Mary Lou for her unwavering care and kindness, and she is a true example of the ultimate caregiver.
