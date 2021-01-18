Driscoll Health System has relocated three of its four Victoria clinics to the new Springwood Medical Park, according to a news release.
Driscoll's Specialty Center, Cardiology Clinic and Maternal Fetal Medicine Clinic have moved from their previous location at 115 Medical Drive to the Springwood Medical Park, 106 Springwood Drive.
Driscoll's Victoria Quick Care Center will remain at 115 Medical Drive, Suite 101.
"The new facility will provide larger clinic space, easy accessibility and the opportunity to expand services and specialties," said Armie Norwood, the clinic operations manager at Driscoll Children’s Hospital, in a statement.
