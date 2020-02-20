El Campo hospital CEO recognized by hospital group

The CEO of El Campo Memorial Hospital was honored with an award from the Texas Hospital Association in February.
Nathan Tudor was given the association’s “pioneer award” to recognize his success in financial operations and expanding the hospital’s service to the community, according to a Texas Hospital Association news release.
Ted Shaw, the president and CEO of the association, presented Tudor with the award at a conference Feb. 14.
“I cannot think of a more deserving recipient of our Pioneer Award,” Shaw said in a statement. “Nathan is an extremely smart, hard worker who is not afraid to make tough decisions.”
Under Turdor’s leadership, the hospital expanded its emergency department by 11 beds, opened new clinics in the community and recruited new physicians, according to the news release. Hospital leaders are also planning to build a new hospital building in the near future.
