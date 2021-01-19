Houston-based electrophysiologist Dr. Apoor Patel is now seeing patients in Victoria, according to a news release from Citizens Medical Center.
Patel, of Houston Methodist DeBakey Cardiology Associates, specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of irregular heart rhythms via electrophysiology testing and ablation. Electrophysiology studies gauge the electrical activity of a patient’s heart to investigate where an abnormal heartbeat is coming from, according to the American Heart Association’s website.
Patel also specializes in the Watchman procedure, in which a medical device is implanted to prevent blood clotting.
Patel is now seeing patients at 2700 Citizens Plaza, Building A, Suite 303. To schedule an appointment, call Houston Methodist DeBakey Cardiology Associates at 281-326-9195.
