The current goal to end the HIV epidemic was established by President Donald J. Trump in his State of the Union Address on Feb. 5.
He stated that his administration’s goal is to end the HIV epidemic in the United States within the next 10 years. The proposal is titled “Ending the HIV Epidemic: A Plan for America.”
The goal is to reduce new HIV infections in the United States by 75% in five years and reduce new HIV infections by 90% by 2030. This would prevent an estimated 250,000 HIV infections. It is believed that this goal will be met with the assistance of data and tools now available.
Today, we have better data, successful HIV treatments, prevention strategies and improved care for individuals living with HIV. It is believed that these developments will assist in ending the HIV epidemic.
Data collection has shown that most new infections occur in 48 counties across the United States and among specific populations. It also shows that about 80% of new HIV infections in the United States in 2016 were transmitted from the 40% of people with HIV who either did not know they had HIV or were diagnosed but not receiving HIV care.
This data shows the need to expand HIV testing and treatment.
Antiretroviral medications, which are used to treat HIV, have been successful. Individuals who take their medication as prescribed maintain an undetectable viral load. This means that they can live long, healthy lives and have effectively no risk of transmitting HIV to a partner.
Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) is a newer development in preventing HIV infection. It is a regimen of two oral antiretroviral drugs in one pill that is taken daily. PrEP has reduced the risk of acquiring HIV by up to 97%.
With these developments, the administration believes we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to end the HIV epidemic.
The strategies in the Plan for America are “Diagnose,” “Treat,” “Prevent” and “Respond.”
“Diagnose” represents the need to diagnose all people with HIV as early as possible. Early detection can led to faster treatment and the prevention of transmission to others.
“Treat” represents the need to treat people with HIV rapidly and effectively to reach sustained viral suppression. Treatment will continue with the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program because the program has achieved a viral suppression rate of 86%. The goal is to increase the viral suppression rate to 90%.
“Prevent” represents the need to prevent new HIV transmissions by using proven interventions. These interventions include PrEP and syringe services programs (SSPs). PrEP will be available to those at risk for HIV and for those who might not be able to access or afford this medication through Gilead, a pharmaceutical company.
Gilead has donated PrEP medication for up to 200,000 people each year for up to 11 years. SSPs are effective at preventing HIV in those who inject drugs.
“Respond” represents the need to respond quickly to potential HIV outbreaks by getting prevention and treatment services to people who need them.
The administration plans to work with communities to ensure they have the technology, staff, and prevention resources to follow up on all HIV cases.
Together, these four strategies can end the HIV epidemic in the United States.
For more information, go to hiv.gov/federal-response/ending-the-hiv-epidemic/overview.
