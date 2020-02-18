In August, a spider bit Jay Soule on his calf. The bite became infected, causing the 57-year-old to pass out and hit his head.
Soule went to the hospital that night to be treated for the infection, and so physicians could inspect the place where he hit his head.
When physicians screened Soule to see where he had fallen, they realized something else was wrong.
There was a tumor in his throat.
Seven months later, Soule has endured surgery and weeks of chemotherapy and radiation treatments. He’s relied on his family, his friends, his faith and his colleagues to make it through the scariest moments, and his doctors said his prognosis looks promising. In March, Soule’s body will be scanned again to see whether there is any cancer left.
On Saturday, almost 20 of Soule’s employees at Compadres Design Inc. will participate in the Citizens Run Against Cancer. The annual half marathon and 5K race raises money for the county hospital’s cancer treatment program. Last year’s race brought in about $27,500. Soule said he wanted to bring awareness to the care and support he received at the hospital during one of the most difficult periods of his life, he said.
Shortly after he was diagnosed, Soule went to a hospital in Houston for a second opinion. The short, impersonal visit he had with a doctor there left him without answers to many of his questions. Later, he met with his doctor in Victoria, who patiently walked him through the stage of his throat cancer, the available treatment options, and his prognosis, Soule said.
“From that moment I was convinced that I didn’t need to go” to Houston for treatment, Soule said. “The perception of so many people in Victoria is that no matter what it is, if you need screen printed T-shirts, a sign for your company, whatever it is, we need to go out of town to get them. If it’s health care, then it’s, ‘Gosh, we need to go out of town to get a good doctor.’ Well that’s not true. And I quickly realized that.”
Soule received all of his cancer treatment in Victoria. During the exhausting months of treatment, Soule said he turned to his wife Laurie, who helped care for him and protect him and who prayed with him daily. Soule’s son Chris, daughter-in-law Chelsea, daughter Samantha and her fiance Jon Gordon all kept Soule focused on what really mattered, he said. Soule’s best friend, his dog Dexter, never left his side during treatment.
Soule’s granddaughter, Lily Grace Soule, was a particularly special source of joy. During his most painful moments, Soule said, he would take out his phone and watch a video of Lily Grace eagerly awaiting the arrival of her “Papa Jay” with a big smile on her face and laugh when she heard him knocking at the door. The clip is one he can’t watch without crying, he said.
“That’s got me through many tough times,” he said. “One day I’ll be able to tell her what an important role she played.”
Soule said he’s also deepened his relationship with God, in part thanks to a Grace Journey spiritual retreat that his son encouraged him to participate in. As his faith evolved over the course of his treatment, Soule found comfort and solace in worship anthems.
After Soule was diagnosed in August, his physicians initially had hoped a surgery would be able to remove the tumor. But Soule’s doctors quickly realized that because the tumor was attached to his carotid artery, the cancerous mass couldn’t be removed in its entirety. That meant Soule would have to sit through 35 days of radiation treatment, a period during which the treatment left him too exhausted and fatigued to work. Stopping work was a difficult choice for Soule, who had built the company from his garage along with his wife, Laurie Soule, and his son, Chris Soule. The business had grown in its 13 years to employ 34 people and complete logo design, custom apparel, sign building and more for numerous customers.
After he was first diagnosed, Soule said he worried about what would happen to his business without him and his meticulous attention to detail.
“I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, here’s 13 years of my life that are going to fall apart cause I’m not there to hold it together,’” Soule said. “I was proved wrong. Everyone stepped up.”
Garrett Hoffman, a longtime Compadres employee, is helping to organize the team of employees who will participate in Saturday’s half marathon in support of their boss. Hoffman and the Compadres team will wear shirts designed and printed in house for Saturday’s race.
For Hoffman, Soule is like a “second father,” making the news of his boss’ diagnosis particularly crushing, he said. But when Hoffman gathered the staff together to break the news, he said they reacted with love and support for Soule.
One employee asked whether the group could pause and pray together.
“It was just an immediate reaction,” Hoffman said. “Everybody kind of banded together, whatever we could do to help out and give him the drive to keep (moving) forward, then we would get through everything.”
Soule is hopeful that the bulk of his treatment is behind him and will have an updated diagnosis in March. But in all, he said, the months since he was diagnosed have overwhelmed him with love and support from friends, family and colleagues. Every show of support and kindness, no matter how small, have helped Soule through his diagnosis and treatment, he said.
“You just don’t expect those types of things,” he said.
