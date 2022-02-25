Spring is here - well almost. But we are all itching to get outside, to enjoy the sunshine and warm air and to start working off some of those winter pounds we have gained.
For the Advocate's newest reader submitted photo contest we want to see photos of you or your friends or family enjoying the great outdoors and getting healthy. It could be hiking or riding your bike or jumping on the backyard trampoline or playing a game of neighborhood basketball or baseball. The options are endless.
Submit your photos to victoriaadvocate.com/addphoto by 5 p.m. March 18 for a chance to win a gift certificate from Charlene's Gifts in downtown Victoria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.