A new grant will provide intensive outpatient treatment for dozens of local veterans diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and who have been affected by Hurricane Harvey.
The grant will pay for therapy, travel and lodging for 40 post-9/11 veterans in the Gulf Coast area, according to a news release from UT Health San Antonio. Veterans will receive an enhance form of prolonged exposure therapy, which is a type of therapy that "teaches you to gradually approach trauma-related memories, feelings, and situations that you have been avoiding since your trauma," according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. In confronting these memories in a controlled setting with a therapist, people suffering from PTSD can reduce their symptoms.
The program, called Project Remission, is funded by Bob Woodruff Foundation and the Qatar Harvey Fund. Veterans will receive treatment through the Strong Star Consortium based at UT Health San Antonio.
Research indicates that for post-9/11 veterans, only about half of returning service members who need treatment for a mental health condition will actually seek it. Of the 4.2 million veterans from recent conflict, 41% have a potential need for mental health services, according to federal research.
