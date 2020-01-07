The nonprofit that collects blood in South Texas is asking residents to step up their donations, cautioning that blood donations locally have dipped so low that there’s less than a half-day supply of blood available for patients in area hospitals.
The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is asking residents to make 2,160 donations of blood and platelets by Friday to end the shortage, according a news release.
“We’re hearing that many regular donors are unable to give blood, whether because of flu, or severe allergies, or other illnesses, and donor deferral rates are up at many of our blood drives,” Elizabeth Waltman, the chief operating officer of the blood and tissue center, said in a statement.
The center is 400 blood donations behind goal as of Tuesday, it said.
Donations from all blood types are needed, but the demand is highest for Type O-negative donors, who make up 7% of the population but whose blood can be used for any patient in an emergency, the center said.
Blood transfusions are critical for victims of trauma who have suffered blood loss, like from a car crash or gunshot wound, or patients who have suffered internal bleeding. Blood donations are also essential for patients in a range of situations, such as those receiving cancer treatment or after child birth.
Donors can make an appointment online or by calling 210-731-5590.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.