Gulf Bend Center is one step closer to having an updated building, including a more open entryway for patients and a drive-through window for Rogers Pharmacy.
Gulf Bend’s board of managers approved two architectural fee proposals from Rawley McCoy and Associates for the first floor renovations at their meeting Tuesday. Gulf Bend moved into its current building, 6502 Nursery Drive, in 2008. It leases part of the building to tenants, including Rogers Pharmacy, and uses the rest of the space to provide mental health care to patients from Victoria and the six surrounding counties.
In total, Gulf Bend leaders estimate the first floor renovations will cost about $3.6 million. The design and renovation of the first floor is expected to take about 13 months.
The physical changes coming to Gulf Bend reflect the larger changes the center has and will continue to make as a Certified Behavioral Community Health Clinic.
Gulf Bend is one of 37 local mental health authorities throughout Texas. Gulf Bend and centers like it make up the backbone of the state’s public mental health system, providing treatment and support for Texans with serious mental illness and people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
"This is a huge step," Jeff Tunnell, Gulf Bend's executive director, said Tuesday. This "will allow us to make that next step in the transformation toward a CCBHC."
You can read more about Gulf Bend's new model of providing mental health care here: "Gulf Bend Center transitions to new model for mental health care."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.