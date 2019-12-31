The Gulf Bend Center will mark its 50th anniversary with an open house Jan. 9 to celebrate the mental health center’s decades of work in the Crossroads.
The center is one of 37 local mental health authorities throughout the state that are tasked with providing mental health treatment to those with mental illnesses and intellectual or developmental disabilities. Gulf Bend serves Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca, Refugio and Victoria counties.
The open house will be the first of a number of events in 2020 to recognize the center’s anniversary, said Jeff Tunnell, Gulf Bend’s executive director.
Gulf Bend’s services and size have expanded since it opened in 1970, Tunnell said. On top of a change in how communities understand and respond to mental illnesses, the state of Texas has seen a rapid growth in population since Gulf Bend first opened its doors.
“The state has doubled from where we started 50 years ago, and consequently the needs have expanded,” Tunnell said.
The event is open to the public and will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Gulf Bend Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.