The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the Gulf Bend Center’s plans to restructure its office to allow a “blend” of remote and in-person operations, its executive director said.
The center’s board discussed plans to renovate the first floor of its building at 6502 Nursery Drive during a meeting Tuesday.
Gulf Bend, the primary provider of public mental health care in the Crossroads, had been planning to evaluate its office space even before the pandemic, executive director Jeff Tunnell said. In the coming years, the center will seek accreditation as part of the national Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHC) program. The change means that Gulf Bend will alter and expand some of its services, so Gulf Bend leaders decided to simultaneously reevaluate their office space.
“CCBHC was the catalyst behind renovating the space on the first floor; that’s what triggered our need to change the lobby, the spacing,” Tunnell said. When the pandemic meant most of Gulf Bend’s staff shifted to remote work, leaders decided to learn from their adjusted operations.
“Let’s leverage that now with what we’ve seen with remote access and virtual meetings,” Tunnell explained.
On Tuesday, the board agreed to hire Rawley McCoy and Associates to complete an assessment of a renovation plan for the first floor. The board picked the firm out of three total proposals and quotes for the project.
Tunnell said he expects the renovated office space to allow for a “blend” of employees working remotely and in person. The set up would allow more flexibility for employees as well as customers, and let the center make a more efficient use of its office space, Tunnell said. Exact decisions about how the office and staff will function are still being determined, but the assessment and renovation plan will help Gulf Bend’s board decide what changes to make moving forward, Tunnell said.
The transition to becoming a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic involves many steps, and Gulf Bend is not expected to complete the process until September 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.