The Gulf Bend Center received a $200,000 gift to support its Wellness Community, the 32-unit apartment complex designed for individuals with a mental health diagnosis or an intellectual or development disability.
The gift is from the O'Connor & Hewitt Foundation, the Victoria nonprofit that supports dozens of charitable organizations annually.
Gulf Bend leaders announced the gift at a Tuesday board meeting.
Gulf Bend opened the Wellness Community in 2015 as part of a growing trend of health providers working to make sure patients have stable housing. A strong body of research shows a link between unstable or unsafe housing and poor health, so some providers are increasingly trying to confront that challenge head on. The hope is that access to housing will allow patients to address their medical needs promptly, and prevent their health from deteriorating. In some cases, adequate housing might even prevent illnesses such as asthma from developing at all.
At the Wellness Community, about 44% of residents were homeless before they moved in, according to Gulf Bend's data, and another 15% were living in substandard housing. All residents there pay rent, but that revenue is not enough to cover the total cost of running the community, which provides 24/7 staff availability, assistance in accessing local resources and Gulf Bend services, plus a monthly, on-site medical clinic and a range of activities for all residents.
For some of the community's residents, the environment is the first time they've been able to successfully live independently. Many current and former residents there have also found ways to better manage both their physical and mental health.
In 2019, the center's leaders began a campaign to alert the Crossroads community that Gulf Bend's budget alone would not be able to fund the Wellness Community indefinitely. Since it opened, the Wellness Community has operated at a loss, and Gulf Bend leaders have said they're looking for new sources of funding, including financial support from the Crossroads community.
Jennifer Rayburn, the center's director of advancement, announced the gift to board members at Tuesday's board meeting, during which board members also discussed the center's November fundraiser.
The local mental health agency hosted its second ever major fundraiser Nov. 16 at the Spring Creek Place Event Center. The event raised $19,545, about $5,400 less than it cost to put on the event, which included a magic and circus duo from New Orleans and live and silent auctions.
"A $5,000 loss is not a good feeling on any day of the week," Rayburn said.
The event was Gulf Bend's second large fundraiser in its almost 50-year history. It was organized as part of a broader effort to spread awareness about the Wellness Community.
In reviewing the fundraiser, Gulf Bend will consider the costs from the venue and the Saturday night schedule, catering and beverage costs and advertising costs. In a memo to the board, Rayburn also said the center could identify a community partner or supporting partner for future events.
Victoria County Commissioner Gary Burns said he thought too many local residents took Gulf Bend for granted.
Also Tuesday, the board reviewed the center's annual audit. The audit showed a net position of $9,065,060 for the center's 2019 fiscal year, which ended Aug. 31. The center ended the year in the black, bringing in about $700,000 more than it spent.
Gulf Bend is one of 37 facilities in Texas that are the state's main vehicle for providing public mental health services, often to people who don't have health insurance and can't afford to pay for needed treatment to a private hospital or doctor. While the state provides the largest single source of Gulf Bend's funding, the center is also a nonprofit, and accepts donations from local residents and grants from major foundations alike. Like most of the 37 community health centers, the revenue Gulf Bend makes from services alone are not enough to cover the cost of providing those services.
The accounting firm EideBailly completed the audit. Rebekah Scott, a partner at EideBailly, said she and her colleagues audited about 20 community mental health centers this year, and that Gulf Bend was in a strong position.
"We're very comfortable where the center is at," Scott said. "We think you're a very healthy center."
